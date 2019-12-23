Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Entertainment Top News, December 23: Hrithik as Lord Krishna, Deepika as Draupadi?, Bigg Boss 13’s Kabir Singh connect

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Akkineni, Kim Kardashian, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone are the newsmakers of the day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Hrithik Roshan To Play Lord Krishna With Deepika As Draupadi In Mahabharata Movie?

Hrithik Roshan To Play Lord Krishna With Deepika As Draupadi In Mahabharata Movie? 05:05

 Hrithik Roshan will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Mahabharata playing the role of Lord Krishna. Watch the video to know more

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U2 concert | Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik slay at red carpet of musical night [Video]U2 concert | Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik slay at red carpet of musical night

Bollywood celebrities attended U2 concert in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hit the red carpet in style. Deepika wore a white shirt and black cycling shorts. Ranveer wore a black T-shirt..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published

Kangana's Thalavi Controversy, Aamir Khan REJECTED Om Shanti Om, Deepika SLAMS Shahid | Top 10 News [Video]Kangana's Thalavi Controversy, Aamir Khan REJECTED Om Shanti Om, Deepika SLAMS Shahid | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalavi gets into a big controversy, Aamir Khan rejected farah khan's Om shanti Om, Deepika Padukone slams Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh are among the top 10 news. Watch..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Hrithik Roshan play Lord Krishna's role in 'Draupadi'? Deepika Padukone breaks silence

During an interaction, Deepika Padukone finally reacted to reports of Hrithik Roshan playing Lord Krishna in her forthcoming film, 'Draupadi'.
DNA

Mahabharat: Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Krishna to Deepika Padukone's Draupadi?

Hrithik Roshan will apparently essay the role of Lord Krishna in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

jazzJessica

BeingJessica RT @bollywood_life: Entertainment Top News, December 23: Hrithik as Lord Krishna, Deepika as Draupadi?, Bigg Boss 13’s Kabir Singh connect… 1 week ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Entertainment Top News, December 23: Hrithik as Lord Krishna, Deepika as Draupadi?, Bigg Boss 13’s Kabir Singh conn… https://t.co/e5UJoHcI0P 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.