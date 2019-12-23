Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: List of all BJP winners

PREM TANDI RT @ramkar1708: https://t.co/z4MzRpyN0t Today BJP govt in India. Now India go for "bjp mukt bharat".@srinivasiyc @Deepakkhatri812 @Abhilash… 33 seconds ago

Mohamed Rameez RT @muazhalym: Majority of the Maldivians are delighted to learn that the Indian-ocean “hitler” of the 21st century - @narendramodi @PMOInd… 2 minutes ago

TR Rajesh RT @GetNewsd: Former @INCJharkhand president Sukhdeo Bhagat who joined BJP is trailing to current Jharkhand Congress president with over 16… 5 minutes ago

Mazhar RT @ndtv: #ResultsWithNDTV | Here’s a comparison of states under BJP rule in March 2018 and December 2019, after #JharkhandResults today.… 6 minutes ago

Khan Mazhar RT @scroll_in: The JMM emerged the single largest party with 30 seats, while its alliance partner Congress won 16 seats and RJD one. The ma… 8 minutes ago

Khan Mazhar RT @scroll_in: The EC has not yet declared the results for the Jamshedpur East constituency. Incumbent CM Raghubar Das is trailing far behi… 9 minutes ago

Md Afsar Khan RT @TheQuint: Elements behind @HemantSorenJMM's victory: 165 rallies in 28 days, a "solution-based" campaign and a personality contest agai… 11 minutes ago