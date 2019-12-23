Global  

Jharkhand election results: Another state slips out of BJP's control

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hemant Soren of JMM is set to take over as chief minister of Jharkhand, returning to the job he held for a year before BJP won in 2015. The oath ceremony will take place on Thursday. BJP slipped to 25 seats from 37 it held in 2014. JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats in a House of 81.
