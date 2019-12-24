CAA protest: No bail for Congress' Sadaf Jafar as 'charges are serious'

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

*Lucknow:* A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest on December 19 and booked under charges of sabotage and attempt to murder. The bail application moved on Jafar's behalf had claimed that she had not committed any crime.


