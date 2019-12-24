Global  

CAA protest: No bail for Congress' Sadaf Jafar as 'charges are serious'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CAA protest: No bail for Congress' Sadaf Jafar as 'charges are serious'*Lucknow:* A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest on December 19 and booked under charges of sabotage and attempt to murder. The bail application moved on Jafar's behalf had claimed that she had not committed any crime....
Recent related news from verified sources

Anti-CAA protest: Mira Nair demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress Sadaf Jafar

Filmmaker Mira Nair has demanded the release of A Suitable Boy actress Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)...
Mid-Day

Jailed activist Sadaf Zafar denied bail; Congress leaders meet her in jail

A court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Zafar who was arrested while protesting against the amended...
IndiaTimes

