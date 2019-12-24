Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Madhurima's comment on Shehnaaz's character was right? — vote now

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli got into a heated argument with Shehnaaz Gill and went on to question her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. We thought of asking the fans whether her comment was right or wrong
