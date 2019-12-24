Global  

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that birthday boy Anil Kapoor had played junior Shashi Kapoor in THIS shelved film?

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 24 December 2019
While everyone knows that he made his debut with a cameo in Hamare Tumhare, which was a multi-starrer featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Raakhee, Amjad Khan, Prem Krishen, David, Mehmood, Asrani and Amrish Puri in key roles, it will surprise you to know that Anil Kapoor actually had his first stint in front of the camera when he was in the 7th standard
