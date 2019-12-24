Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Opposition slams Narendra Modi for 'fooling nation with lies' about NRC

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued on Monday across India without any reports of violence. Top Congress leadership sat on a 'Satyagraha for Unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, demanding protection of the rights of people as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi: Opposition angry I returned as the Prime Minister | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi: Opposition angry I returned as the Prime Minister | Oneindia News

PM Modi slams opposition for misleading public on NRC and CAA, Modi says rivals angry that he returned for a second tenure with greater majority, Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi & Shah raising hate to evade..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

PM Modi slams opposition for misleading public on CAA and NRC | Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi slams opposition for misleading public on CAA and NRC | Oneindia News

PM Modi blasts opposition for misleading public on NRC and CAA, Allies JDU and SAD differ with BJP on Citizenship Law and nationwide NRC, Ashraf ghani returns as Afghanistan president and more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImpactNewsIn

Impact News #CAA Protests : Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slams Opposition, Alleges They Are Spreading Lies , Rumours To Divide… https://t.co/ivMqftuYSP 17 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition`s divisive politics on CAA, says `Citizenship law not anti-Muslim` https://t.co/AFDSBmX8PY 1 day ago

post_asia

Post of Asia PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition`s divisive politics on CAA, says `Citizenship law not anti-Muslim`… https://t.co/1ZELiGtJu5 1 day ago

Sandy30091980

sandeep pandey RT @ZeeNews: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's divisive politics on CAA, says 'Citizenship law not anti-Muslim' https://t.co/p3PC0cmBaw h… 1 day ago

quickclarity

Quickclarity PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition’s divisive politics on CAA, says ‘Citizenship law not anti-Muslim’… https://t.co/B2eKuOSxDu 2 days ago

ExpressNyk

NYK Express PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's divisive politics on CAA, says 'Citizenship law not anti-Muslim' - https://t.co/wJfbRiQXED 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.