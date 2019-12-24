Google marks holiday season with doodle titled `Happy Holidays 2019`

In Tuesday's Google doodle, the second 'O' alphabet of Google's logo is a snow globe with Santa riding on his sledge and a Christmas tree.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Holiday Gift Guide: Tech Gifts with Lance Ulanoff Tech expert Lance Ulanoff shares the hottest gadgets for the holiday season. Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 06:54Published 3 weeks ago Google Assistant Makes Bedtime Stories Easier Looking for a unique holiday gift this season? According to Geek.com, Google Assistant is doing something different. When it comes to storytime, you can now call on Google Assistant. Get a cup of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published on November 22, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Google marks arrival of winter with a doodle Google on Sunday marked the arrival of this decade's last winter with a doodle. Also called Winter Solstice, the event takes place when one of the Earth's pole...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



Google marks winter solstice, celebrates shortest day of the year with doodle Google marked the 2019 Winter Solstice, celebrating the shortest day of the year when the Earth is farthest from the Sun with a doodle on Sunday, December 22,...

Zee News 2 days ago





Tweets about this