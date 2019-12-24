Global  

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down amid 737 MAX crisis

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
San Francisco, Dec 24 (IANS) Boeing has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and named Chairman David Calhoun as his successor.
News video: Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises

Boeing CEO Out After Year of Crises 02:39

 Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down to be replaced by Chairman David Calhoun in January.

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down to 'restore confidence'

Boeing replaced its chief executive in a bid to restore its reputation after two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX. Dennis Muilenburg quit on Monday, after the board...
Deutsche Welle

Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisis

Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisisPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is leaving the company a little more than one year after the first of two fatal crashes involving...
The Verge

TammyHuntley69

Tam Huntley RT @44mmvvpp: A week ago Trump calls Boeing CEO, a day before they halt production of their 737 Jets👀 .. to get some "insider" info and t… 2 minutes ago

SCOTTYSIMM

SCOTTY SIMMONS Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Steps Down As 737 Max Crisis Continues https://t.co/GG5te62LKU 33 minutes ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, Calhoun to take over duties starting January https://t.co/rKetyYOSN5 2 hours ago

wttw

WTTW (Chicago PBS) Boeing's board said a change in leadership was needed to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair re… https://t.co/HHur5mjk0f 3 hours ago

trassens

Domingo Trassens RT @trassens: #WR: The fall of the head of Dennis Muillenburg is not enough to ‘restore confidence’ in Boeing. https://t.co/pDTzfIqvwq Boei… 4 hours ago

