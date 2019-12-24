Global  

US to provide $300 million military aid to Ukraine in 2020

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Kiev [Ukraine], Dec. 24 (ANI): The US national defence policy bill for the fiscal year 2020 has authorised USD 300 million in military aid to Ukraine and also imposed sanctions against a new Russia-Germany pipeline.
