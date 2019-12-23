Global  

German IIT-Madras student asked to leave India for joining CAA protest

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jakob Lindenthal, an exchange student from Dresden, Germany, who was pursuing MSc physics at IIT, Madras, was asked to leave the country for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai last week.
