Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Karnataka opens its first detention centre for illegal immigrants

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Contrary to PM Modi’s statement on Sunday, Karnataka has already launched its first detention centre for illegal immigrants near Nelamangala, about 40 km from Bengaluru.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jvsk3

J Venkatesh RT @AnilThakur_: Karnataka opens its first detention centre for illegal immigrants https://t.co/2dsbdO7PQQ via @timesofindia #ModiAntiHuman… 50 minutes ago

AnilThakur_

Anil Thakur Karnataka opens its first detention centre for illegal immigrants https://t.co/2dsbdO7PQQ via @timesofindia #ModiAntiHumanity 1 hour ago

shivshankarToI

B V Shiva Shankar Karnataka opens its first detention centre for illegal immigrants https://t.co/jmgeAmseg5 via @timesofindia 1 hour ago

Meena_J_

Meena_Jay @tallstories @IndianExpress Karnataka's first detention centre (in Nelamangala) has already been opened: "The state… https://t.co/J7ZtPASEDA 1 hour ago

RCLAL60

RAJESH CHANDRA LAL Contrary to PM Modi's statement, Karnataka opens its first detention center. https://t.co/iIREuecql7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.