German student protesting against CAA asked to leave India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
*Chennai:* A German student pursuing Master's degree in Physics from IIT Madras in an exchange programme was asked to leave the country by the immigration department for his involvement in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens in Chennai campus of the institution.

The student,...
