5 Hong Kong youths to join UN as junior professional officers
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Hong Kong, Dec. 24 (ANI): Five youths from Hong Kong will join the United Nations next month as the first batch of junior professional officers (JPO) under recommendations by China, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) announced Monday in a ceremony.
