Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

You Might Like

Tweets about this Meraj Siddiqui (Seebu) RT @nsui: This dictatorial govt will neither meet aggrieved family nor allow anyone to meet, but will beat people and let them die at home.… 13 seconds ago राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि RT @RituRathaur: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut - Kudos>> @Uppolice & @myogiadityanath End of the day it… 24 seconds ago Lalit Prakash RT @ashokgehlot51: It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were stopped by UP… 29 seconds ago Anuj Sharma #JustIn | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped near Meerut by police. They were on the… https://t.co/ZTqd4Tk848 36 seconds ago Vinod.S RT @LillyMaryPinto: Vultures scavenging on the dead. Lie, ignite, protest, kiII & sympathise https://t.co/GtUonjx4sa 46 seconds ago P.C.BALALKUMAR. RT @htTweets: .@RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi stopped by Uttar Pradesh police from entering Meerut https://t.co/YHUNuJLc6l https://t.co/8LV… 46 seconds ago chowkidaar_saadi RT @ndtv: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped by police from entering Meerut. They were to meet the families of… 1 minute ago Yogesh RT @INCMumbai: Why were Sh @RahulGandhi & Smt @priyankagandhi stopped & asked to return by Yogiji's UP Police at Meerut? BJP is abusing it… 1 minute ago