Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeebuMerajSid

Meraj Siddiqui (Seebu) RT @nsui: This dictatorial govt will neither meet aggrieved family nor allow anyone to meet, but will beat people and let them die at home.… 13 seconds ago

lallamitabh

राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि RT @RituRathaur: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut - Kudos>> @Uppolice & @myogiadityanath End of the day it… 24 seconds ago

Lalitpagal

Lalit Prakash RT @ashokgehlot51: It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were stopped by UP… 29 seconds ago

anujshrmaa

Anuj Sharma #JustIn | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped near Meerut by police. They were on the… https://t.co/ZTqd4Tk848 36 seconds ago

colvks

Vinod.S RT @LillyMaryPinto: Vultures scavenging on the dead. Lie, ignite, protest, kiII & sympathise https://t.co/GtUonjx4sa 46 seconds ago

balalkumar

P.C.BALALKUMAR. RT @htTweets: .@RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi stopped by Uttar Pradesh police from entering Meerut https://t.co/YHUNuJLc6l https://t.co/8LV… 46 seconds ago

abdul_saadi1

chowkidaar_saadi RT @ndtv: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped by police from entering Meerut. They were to meet the families of… 1 minute ago

Yogesh35419153

Yogesh RT @INCMumbai: Why were Sh @RahulGandhi & Smt @priyankagandhi stopped & asked to return by Yogiji's UP Police at Meerut? BJP is abusing it… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.