Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Union Cabinet approves over Rs 8,500 crore for updating National Population Register

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said. The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

After West Bengal, Kerala stays work on population register

Four days after the Mamata government stayed all activities relating to the preparation and update of National Population Register (NPR) in West Bengal as part...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

walia_akshit

Akshit Walia 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Union Cabinet approves Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL) with total outlay of Rs 6000 crore to be implemented over a period of 5 years… 3 seconds ago

benmoha

Vaishnava🙏#ISupportCAB&NRC RT @timesofindia: #BREAKING | Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister @narendramodi, approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Pop… 21 seconds ago

Indian10456139

Brainfry RT @Ayyanarthunai: NPR News: Union Cabinet approves over Rs 8,500 crore for updating National Population Register | India News - Times of I… 37 seconds ago

ZorLagaKe

LageRaho RT @PinjraTod: PTI Alert | Union cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Population Registe… 44 seconds ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Union Cabinet approves over Rs 8,500 crore for updating National Population Register https://t.co/fC5irF6ll8 1 minute ago

nikhengr

Nikhil Pathak RT @PTI_News: Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Population Register… 1 minute ago

MGarkel

Manjit Singh Garkel RT @KolwalkarRohan: @narendramodi @AmitShah #CurseofPMC What will you do by updating NPR when your own citizens are dying due to #PMCBankC… 3 minutes ago

Mohamme61034416

Mohammed Khan Union Cabinet approves over Rs 8,500 crore for updating National Population Register https://t.co/3qrc3O6ZMt via @timesofindia 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.