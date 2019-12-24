Global  

India to now get chief of defence staff, will be a 4-star general

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
India will get a chief of defence staff or a tri-Service chief, a four-star general like the Army, Navy and IAF chiefs but who will be "the first among equals", to act as a single-point military adviser to the government and inject some much-needed synergy among the armed forces. The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the role and charter for the CDS.
India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News 03:48

 INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA

Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat [Video]Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the next Army chief. Naravane will succeed General Bipin Rawat as COAS. Lt Gen Naravane is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Credit: HT Digital Content

'Improve procurement cycles to avoid using obsolete equipment’: Army Chief [Video]'Improve procurement cycles to avoid using obsolete equipment’: Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressed DEFCOM India 2019 on Tuesday. General Rawat stressed on the need to improve procurement cycle. He also added that the issue of secrecy is important for security..

Credit: HT Digital Content


Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA

Govt approves creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff

The Union Cabinet, which met on Tuesday, approved the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff and the charter of duties. The CDS who will be above the th
Hindu


Tweets about this

simply_venky

Venkat Prasaad First-ever Chief Of Defence Staff of India - Gen Bipin Rawat 5 seconds ago

Bittu_Pal1981

IndiaFan RT @delhidefence: ANNOUNCEMENT: Govt of India has Announced the Charter and Role of Chief of Defence Staff, designated as Ex Officio Secret… 6 seconds ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @SwarajyaMag: India Set To Get First Chief Of Defence Staff As Cabinet Approves Post Creation After Doval Report https://t.co/SAqoAptWS3 9 seconds ago

teamhalala

🐦 RT @AshishSinghLIVE: Breaking @ABPNews Gen Bipin Rawat to be first Chief of Defence Staff of India 22 seconds ago

RajuKum842000

Raju Kumar RT @TheShobhitAzad: Big Breaking : Gen Bipin Rawat to be first Chief of Defence Staff of India #CDS https://t.co/3bYLn0qmxs 29 seconds ago

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @AdityaRajKaul: India likely to get the very first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) today. First among equals. Role and charter likely to be… 36 seconds ago

princess_anu009

🇮🇳 अनु उर्मिल 🇮🇳 (भारतीय सेना मेरा स्वाभिमान) RT @AdityaRajKaul: Why Chief of Defence Staff? India should not have a fragmented approach. Our entire military power will have to work in… 48 seconds ago

avarakai

Sniper RT @delhidefence: Govt of India approves the post of Chief of Defence Staff, in the rank of a four star General. #CDSIndia | @adgpi @indian… 49 seconds ago

