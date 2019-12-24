India to now get chief of defence staff, will be a 4-star general

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

India will get a chief of defence staff or a tri-Service chief, a four-star general like the Army, Navy and IAF chiefs but who will be "the first among equals", to act as a single-point military adviser to the government and inject some much-needed synergy among the armed forces. The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the role and charter for the CDS. 👓 View full article

