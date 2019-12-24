Global  

No plans to prepare NRC on the basis of NPR data: Officials

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The government has no plans as of now to carry out an exercise to prepare NRC for the whole country on the basis of data to be collected during the updating of National Population Register next year, officials said on Tuesday. The remarks by the home ministry officials came in the backdrop of the controversy over the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
