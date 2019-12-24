No link between the process of NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no link between the process of NPR and the NRC . "NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes," Amit Shah said. The home minister also clarified that NPR data cannot be used for the purpose of NRC in any way.


