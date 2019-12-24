Global  

No link between the process of NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no link between the process of NPR and the NRC. "NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes," Amit Shah said. The home minister also clarified that NPR data cannot be used for the purpose of NRC in any way.
There is no link between NPR and NRC: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday categorically stated that there is no link between the process of NPR and the NRC. "NPR is register of population, NRC...
No discussion on NRC right now, no link with NPR: Amit Shah

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the updation of the NPR at a cost of Rs. 3,941.35 crore.
