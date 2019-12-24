Bihar: Three buses set on fire after father and son killed in road accident

Angry villagers set three private buses on fire on Muzaffarpur-Hajipur NH-22 after a man and his son were killed in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, police said.



