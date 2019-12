Solar eclipse 2019: Check out timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ranchi Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on December 26, 2019. From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of the southern part of the country (parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. 👓 View full article

