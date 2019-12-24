6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Bogota (Colombia), Dec 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Colombia on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). 👓 View full article

