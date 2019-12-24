Global  

Midnight Mass held in churches across country on Christmas Eve

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Devotees gathered in large numbers at decked-up churches across the country to attend midnight mass on Christmas Eve as well as to celebrate the festival with great fervour and gaiety.
News video: Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Christmas Mass being held in Utica

 Historic Old St. John's Church holding Mass on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day

