Ajit Pawar to be deputy CM, but may not get home

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be inducted as deputy chief minister when Uddhav Thackeray expands his cabinet on December 30. A partyman said the party had the option of allotting Ajit the water resources department which he had held earlier, home, or finance and planning.
