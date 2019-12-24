Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
An IPS officer said Tendulkar had ‘X’ category security with a police constable round the clock; now that cover has been withdrawn. But he may be given a police escort. Anna Hazare’s cover has been increased from ‘Y+’ to ‘Z’.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sachin loses security cover, Aaditya gets upgrade

An IPS officer said Tendulkar had ‘X’ category security with a police constable round the clock; now that cover has been withdrawn. But he may be given a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘X’ category security has been withdrawn, while Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s has… 1 minute ago

nirvachan_guru

nirvachanguru Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to `Z` | Poll Strategies | Management | Di… https://t.co/146NNAzOZC 8 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘X’ category security has been withdrawn, while Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’… https://t.co/0RzJqEHJax 55 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z' https://t.co/LGUusLzm2N 56 minutes ago

Testfalcon1

Test_falcon Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade READ: https://t.co/AZRcfvNXr8 by #timesofindia via Unfollowers 1 hour ago

MyCountryMyLif1

Ashoka the Great Sachin Tendulkar an undeserving Bharat Ratna given for getting Political mileage during elections ? Sachin Tendulk… https://t.co/q9fxHlxDCB 1 hour ago

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z' https://t.co/WFb8R9nuan 1 hour ago

PublishThe

The Publish https://t.co/vEEF5uzUTj Sachin Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z' https://t.co/Rp1SZA9Q4J 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.