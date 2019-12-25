Global  

PM Modi to unveil 25-feet statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25

Zee News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lucknow on Wednesday. 
