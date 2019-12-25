Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Akshay Kumar feels LUCKY

Rediff.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
'I am 51 now. I think I can do action till 56.' 'After that, God knows.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Driver flees in panic after finding baby snake INSIDE his SUV in India [Video]Driver flees in panic after finding baby snake INSIDE his SUV in India

A man started up his car in east India and was shocked to find a green snake lying on his dashboard, causing him to flee in panic and call snake rescuers to remove it. Prasant Kumar Barala of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.