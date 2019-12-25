Global  

Prosecute those involved in Khashoggi killing, EU asks Saudi

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Brussels, Dec 25 (IANS) The European Union has urged Saudi Arabia to prosecute those responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after five people were sentenced to death.
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison 04:06

 Saudi Arabia sentenced five to death and three others to prison over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:05


Saudi Arabia hands down 5 death sentences for Khashoggi’s killing, state TV says

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.caReutersSifyReuters IndiaNYTimes.comCBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle

'5 sentenced to death over Khashoggi murder'

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years in the case of the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersSifyReuters IndiaNYTimes.comCBS NewsAl JazeeraNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle

