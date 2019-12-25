Global  

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 25 December 2019 Preview: Guddan and Akshat get caught by the real robbers

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 25 December 2019 Preview: In tonight's episode Guddan and Akshat are caught by the real robbers. Both of them feel very awkward as everyone present in the bank accuse their family for planning robbery in the bank
