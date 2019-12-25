Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso terror attack

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ouagadougou, Dec 25 (IANS) Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

35 civilians, 80 jihadists killed in attack in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and ensuing clashes with...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HinduReutersSifyFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaredoTexas

𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕠 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™ 🎄 RT @JaredoTexas: Blame whites for this https://t.co/WeLtBWvaY8 45 seconds ago

rucsb

Ruchi 🏳️‍🌈🌈 RT @moneycontrolcom: A militant attack in northern #BurkinaFaso on December 24 killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women https://t.co/H… 1 minute ago

MarvinMartian0

Marvin the Martian RT @MegKinnardAP: Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and ensuing clashes with… 2 minutes ago

CGTNOfficial

CGTN 35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack, 80 terrorists been "neutralized" https://t.co/EEWhHxRY6B 3 minutes ago

esneet4113

ESNEET⛵️ RT @AlArabiya_Eng: A militant attack in Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians and seven members of local security forces, who eventually repelle… 6 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation A terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them are women https://t.co/IPJMDf0uou 8 minutes ago

JaredoTexas

𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕠 𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕤™ 🎄 Blame whites for this https://t.co/WeLtBWvaY8 8 minutes ago

paulinust

Paulinus Thompson Dozens of civilians killed by jihadists in #BurkinaFaso https://t.co/Sb02VoPbPt 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.