35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed in Burkina Faso attack

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Dec 25 (ANI): An armed attack in northern Burkina Faso has killed 35 civilians, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore announced on Tuesday.
