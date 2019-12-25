Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed in Burkina Faso attack

Sify Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Dec 25 (ANI): An armed attack in northern Burkina Faso has killed 35 civilians, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore announced on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens dead near Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso [Video]Dozens dead near Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Militant attack kills 35 civilians in north Burkina Faso: President

A jihadist attack on Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Chri
Hindu Also reported by •CTV NewsSifyReutersFrance 24

Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack

Burkina Faso insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Tuesday after attacking a military outpost in northern Soum Province, and about 87 militants and...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @ani_digital: As many as 35 civilians were killed after terrorists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, country's Presid… 26 minutes ago

camukeshairon

Mukesh Agrawal Jihadis in Burkina Faso kill 35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed by military https://t.co/ocdvLKLdyU 35 minutes ago

vkiitb

Venkatesh Kadamb🇮🇳 Proud Indian Jihadis in Burkina Faso kill 35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed by military https://t.co/F7ZxTzt01E 44 minutes ago

Pristinenetwor1

Pristine__network 35 Civilians, 80 Terrorists Killed In Burkina Faso Double Attack https://t.co/VaZnGFAkJv https://t.co/YSlwBsy2pm 1 hour ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar 35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed in Burkina Faso attack: https://t.co/gKbI084yf5 2 hours ago

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @CGTNOfficial: 35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack, 80 terrorists been "neutralized" https://t.co/EEWhHxRY6B 2 hours ago

alkhanfais

Kaptaan (Resistance) RT @TheQuint: 7 soldiers and 80 jihadists were also killed in the double attack on a military base and Arbinda town in Soum province. https… 2 hours ago

brijmohansighra

BMS Rawat 🇮🇳 RT @republic: 35 civilians, 80 terrorists killed in militant attacks in Burkina Faso https://t.co/PA4OdNhxx0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.