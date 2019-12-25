President, PM pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary



Recent related news from verified sources Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary: Timeline of ex-PM political journey

IndiaTimes 19 minutes ago



President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee’s family were amongst those who paid tributes to the...

Hindu 12 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this