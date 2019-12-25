Global  

This ‘Mowgli’ school becomes a beacon of learning for jungle kids

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Last year, just seven students attended evening classes held at a makeshift school that functioned in the forest department guesthouse in Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Today, nearly 300 students, many of them girls from neighbouring villages, attend what is called the ‘Mowgli School’ by the locals after the famous Rudyard Kipling Jungle Book character.
