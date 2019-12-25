Global  

Dozens injured in Hong Kong Xmas Eve clashes

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Hong Kong, Dec 25 (IANS) Christmas Eve here was marked by fresh clashes between police and protesters, with at least 25 injured as the country once again witnessed an exchange of Molotov cocktails and tear gas.
News video: Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve 01:38

 Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Hong Kong clashes continue in shopping centers, streets

HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned Santa Claus hats, as the more than...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersNews24SBSWorldNews

Clashes erupt at Hong Kong rally to support China’s Uighurs

HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes broke out Sunday between Hong Kong police and protesters at a rally in support of China’s Uighur minority. Police arrested two...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReuters

