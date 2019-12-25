Akshay Kumar reveals Aarav's reviews for Mission Mangal and Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's year would end with a bang. This year the actor starred in films like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4. He will be next seen in Good Newwz which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles. Good Newwz releases this Friday.

