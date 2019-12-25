Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Vajpayee, who was one of the tallest leaders and among the founding fathers of the BJP, took his last breath on August 16, 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prez Kovind pays tributes to former President KR Narayanan on his birth anniversary [Video]Prez Kovind pays tributes to former President KR Narayanan on his birth anniversary

Prez Kovind pays tributes to former President KR Narayanan on his birth anniversary

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary: Timeline of ex-PM political journey


IndiaTimes

PM Modi to unveil 25-feet statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lucknow on Wednesday. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.