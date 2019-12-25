Global  

Cabinet gives nod for chief of defence staff

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar added that a...
News video: India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News

India to get first chief of defence staff, to be a four star officer and more news | OneIndia News 03:48

 INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA...

Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named first CDS.
DNA

India to now get chief of defence staff, will be a 4-star general

India will get a chief of defence staff or a tri-Service chief, a four-star general like the Army, Navy and IAF chiefs but who will be "the first among equals",...
IndiaTimes


DEVM84

Devvrat Mody RT @TNITweet: #CabinetDecisions 👉Cabinet approves restructuring of Railway Board, merging cadres. 👉Centre gives nod to creation of Chief… 11 hours ago

drsarangmali

DR. SARANG S. MALI RT @nlmagre: Cabinet gives nod to "Chief of Defence Staff" post which was a recommendation 20years ago. This has been a outline of Modi Gov… 13 hours ago

arvindmish

Arvind Mishra 🇮🇳 This was long pending 👍 I guess IDS would get subsumed in #CDS 🇮🇳 Union Cabinet gives nod to CDS, its charter | via… https://t.co/3F7f4wCvgR 14 hours ago

nlmagre

Nikhil Magre Cabinet gives nod to "Chief of Defence Staff" post which was a recommendation 20years ago. This has been a outline… https://t.co/sGljnWseLD 14 hours ago

back2bhagwa

अनुराग सिंह RT @indiatvnews: Union Cabinet gives nod to CDS, its charter #CDS #ChiefOfDefenceStaff https://t.co/ecUjsZCcRk 15 hours ago

_Indiaupdates

India Updates The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Chief of Defence Staff''s (CDS) post and its charter and duties.… https://t.co/z4NpZKEUYF 19 hours ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Chief of Defence Staff’s (CDS) post and its charter #Kalingatv #CDS… https://t.co/MmsP1Uwt7r 19 hours ago

DinalipiOnline

Dinalipi Online Union Cabinet gives nod to Chief of Defence Staff, its charter #UnionCabinet #CabinetMeeting #Defence #IndianArmy… https://t.co/rCdsLsBWMc 20 hours ago

