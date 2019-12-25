Cabinet gives nod for chief of defence staff

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () *New Delhi:* The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar added that a...
INDIA TO GET ITS FIRST CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, UNION CABINET APPROVES PROPOSAL TO UPDATE NPR, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN CALLS FOR ALL-PARTY MEET ON CAA, RAHUL GANDHI, PRIYANKA GANDHI TURNED BACK FROM MEERUT, WB GOVERNOR'S CONVOY BLOCKED AT JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY, IMF CALLS FOR 'URGENT ACTION' ON INDIA...