Geeta Phogat is blessed with a baby boy; Hina Khan, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar congratulate her

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Geeta Phogat is now mommy to a baby boy, Hina Khan has the sweetest congratulatory message for her. Lopamudra and Manveer also sent love for the infant
Geeta Phogat welcomes baby boy; Hina Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others congratulate ace wrestler


Indian Express

Geeta Phogat blessed with baby boy; shares pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8's wrestler contestant Geeta Phogat has been blessed with a baby boy on the eve of Christmas, December 24. The Indian wrestler shared a...
IndiaTimes


