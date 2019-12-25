Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda [Video]Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili language in Constitution 8th schedule JP Nadda

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published

Vajpayee amended law to give SPG cover to Gandhi family Modi and Shah undone it Congress [Video]Vajpayee amended law to give SPG cover to Gandhi family Modi and Shah undone it Congress

Vajpayee amended law to give SPG cover to Gandhi family Modi and Shah undone it Congress

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vajpayee govt created Jharkhand; Modi developed state, wiped out Naxalism: Amit Shah

Addressing a poll meeting here, he said it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government that created Jharkhand, and the Narendra Modi dispensation worked for...
IndiaTimes

PM Modi unveils Ex-PM Vajpayee's statue, launches Atal Bhujal Yojna scheme

Today is the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.