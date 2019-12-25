Christmas 2019: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik' creates giant 3D sand Santa Clause in Odisha

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

On Wednesday, World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 3D sand Santa Clause at Puri

beach on eve of Christmas across the world with a message to "Go Green". Pattnaik. who has been awarded the Padma Sri, created a 3D sand art sculpture in an area of about 2500 sq ft.







