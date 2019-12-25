Global  

Sachin's security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday reshuffled the security cover of numerous leaders including Sachin Tendulkar, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Anna Hazare, among others.
Anand Sharma, JP Nadda debate on SPG cover in Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News [Video]Anand Sharma, JP Nadda debate on SPG cover in Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News

While speaking during the winter session of Rajya Sabha on November 20, the veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma raised the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to party leaders..

Sachin loses security cover, Aaditya gets upgrade

An IPS officer said Tendulkar had ‘X’ category security with a police constable round the clock; now that cover has been withdrawn. But he may be given a...
IndiaTimes

Sachin Tendulkar's security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded to Z category


Indian Express

