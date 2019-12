Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

The Central Railway on Tuesday said they have planned to convert nine major stations into green power zones over the next three years. It has identified Dadar, Govandi, Cotton Green, Byculla, traffic building at CSMT, LTT, Lonavala, Umbermali and Thansit stations, for the project.



Tenders have been floated to kick-start the... 👓 View full article