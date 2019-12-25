Be a Santa Cause

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A Chembur eatery is asking you to play Santa Claus by dropping off a gift, big or small, at their outlet, which will be distributed among disadvantaged cancer patients.

*TILL December 30, 9 am to 12 am
AT Le Cafe, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur*
*CALL 67099977*

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current...
0
