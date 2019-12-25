Global  

Kashmir reels under intense cold, Srinagar records coldest night of the season

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Kashmir reeled under cold conditions on Wednesday as the valley recorded sub-zero temperatures with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point on Wednesday owing to clear sky, a MeT department official said.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Extreme cold hits Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir 03:11

 Residents of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced their coldest night of the season on Tuesday, with mercury dropping to - 4.3 degree Celsius.

