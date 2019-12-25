Kashmir reels under intense cold, Srinagar records coldest night of the season
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Kashmir reeled under cold conditions on Wednesday as the valley recorded sub-zero temperatures with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far, the meteorological department said. The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point on Wednesday owing to clear sky, a MeT department official said.
