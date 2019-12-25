Global  

Strategic 'Atal Tunnel' will change fortunes of region and help promote tourism: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The "strategic" Rohtang tunnel, christened as Atal Tunnel and connecting Manali to Leh will change the fortunes of the region and help promote tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "Rohtang Tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Ladakh, will now be known as Atal Tunnel. This strategic tunnel will change the fortunes of this region. It will help in promoting tourism in the region," he said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Atal Jal Yojana: Strategic tunnel to change fortunes of region and help promote tourism, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Centre’s ambitious groundwater conservation scheme - called Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal) - and named...
IndiaTimes

Strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000 by the government led by Vajpayee.
DNA


