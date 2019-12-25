Strategic 'Atal Tunnel' will change fortunes of region and help promote tourism: PM Modi

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

The "strategic" Rohtang tunnel, christened as Atal Tunnel and connecting Manali to Leh will change the fortunes of the region and help promote tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "Rohtang Tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Ladakh , will now be known as Atal Tunnel. This strategic tunnel will change the fortunes of this region. It will help in promoting tourism in the region," he said. 👓 View full article

