Atal Jal Yojana: Strategic tunnel to change fortunes of region and help promote tourism, says PM

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Centre’s ambitious groundwater conservation scheme - called Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal) - and named the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass as ‘Atal Tunnel’ after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Strategic 'Atal Tunnel' will change fortunes of region and help promote tourism: PM Modi

The "strategic" Rohtang tunnel, christened as Atal Tunnel and connecting Manali to Leh will change the fortunes of the region and help promote tourism, Prime...
IndiaTimes

PM launches Atal Jal Yojana, urges farmers to grow low water-intensive crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Centre’s ambitious groundwater conservation scheme - called Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal) - and named...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

