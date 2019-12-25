Global  

Setback to JJP, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam resigns from party post

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
In a setback to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), its MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam on Wednesday resigned as party's vice president, saying he was "upset with the functioning of the party".
Chautala faces revolt, MLA quits as party VP

In a setback to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), its MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam on Wednesday resigned as party's vice president, saying he was "upset...
IndiaTimes

JJP leader resigns from party post, accuses Dushyant of neglecting MLAs

Ram Kumar Gautam expresses resentment over Deputy CM holding on to 11 portfolios
Hindu

