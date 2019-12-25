Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people to give `fake names` to NPR Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Arundhati Roy also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted at the Muslims. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NYK Express Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people to give 'fake names' to NPR - https://t.co/rnU3TqzWlA 7 minutes ago sanju baba দাস RT @DHESH_BHAKT: Look who is she? Award winning author. पर अकल धेले दी नही। Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people t… 10 minutes ago sydney roy Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta': Arundhati asks Indians to give 'fake names' to NPR https://t.co/5xN8Bi4nmL 14 minutes ago sanjaysabran Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta': Arundhati asks Indians to give 'fake names' to NPR https://t.co/iXWiLzB2B1 "surprised… https://t.co/HuBK0vOTGa 19 minutes ago Penvepen an intellectual idiot. Doesn't even have basic common sense. Just2 get noticed, spit venom over society in which t… https://t.co/lyBi1vwqKW 21 minutes ago Arvind K RT @TimesNow: Arundhati Roy asks India to lie. ‘Ranga-billa, kung fu kutta’. Has Arundhati Roy crossed the line? Call us on 0120-6634691… 39 minutes ago ENAARCE @TimesNow If its her wish to identify themselves as Kung fu Kutta and Ranga Billa by men how Arundhati would like t… https://t.co/8hmc5AnaAy 40 minutes ago 'देश भक्त' Look who is she? Award winning author. पर अकल धेले दी नही। Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges p… https://t.co/leZ1mvJO0G 1 hour ago