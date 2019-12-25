Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people to give `fake names` to NPR

Zee News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Arundhati Roy also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted at the Muslims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExpressNyk

NYK Express Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people to give 'fake names' to NPR - https://t.co/rnU3TqzWlA 7 minutes ago

sanju10006

sanju baba দাস RT @DHESH_BHAKT: Look who is she? Award winning author. पर अकल धेले दी नही। Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges people t… 10 minutes ago

sydneyroy2

sydney roy Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta': Arundhati asks Indians to give 'fake names' to NPR https://t.co/5xN8Bi4nmL 14 minutes ago

sanjaysabranand

sanjaysabran Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta': Arundhati asks Indians to give 'fake names' to NPR https://t.co/iXWiLzB2B1 "surprised… https://t.co/HuBK0vOTGa 19 minutes ago

ChaiwalChowkidr

Penvepen an intellectual idiot. Doesn't even have basic common sense. Just2 get noticed, spit venom over society in which t… https://t.co/lyBi1vwqKW 21 minutes ago

arvindaction

Arvind K RT @TimesNow: Arundhati Roy asks India to lie. ‘Ranga-billa, kung fu kutta’. Has Arundhati Roy crossed the line? Call us on 0120-6634691… 39 minutes ago

AARCEEN

ENAARCE @TimesNow If its her wish to identify themselves as Kung fu Kutta and Ranga Billa by men how Arundhati would like t… https://t.co/8hmc5AnaAy 40 minutes ago

DHESH_BHAKT

'देश भक्त' Look who is she? Award winning author. पर अकल धेले दी नही। Ranga Billa, Kung Fu Kutta: Author Arundhati Roy urges p… https://t.co/leZ1mvJO0G 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.