Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A farmer has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his farm at a village near here,saying he was impressed and had benefitted by welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
