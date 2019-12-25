You Might Like

Tweets about this Sandeep Appana RT @SouleFacts: Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi https://t.co/ali79Rwm8y 1 week ago PRAKUSH RT @sathyanarayancv: A temple for NaMo ! Shankar,a 50yr Old Farmer,has built a temple for PM @narendramodi in his farm at Erakudi village,… 1 week ago Journalist Sikendra RT @timesofindia: Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi https://t.co/ONEbE7Yi4R 1 week ago Malathi Kamalakannan🇮🇳 RT @grrajan3: @narendramodi @PMOIndia Modiji u r rocking. U hv become God to farmers of TN. #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai #modiparvishwashai #ModiTe… 1 week ago Sachin Agarwal RT @TOIIndiaNews: Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi https://t.co/meGrNVm8Nu 1 week ago